Monday, 20 June 2022

Watch-ing

THE headquarters of Henley watch manufacturer Bremont will open to the public next Saturday (June 25) for the first time.

Weekly tours of The Wing at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road, will allow visitors to see watchmakers at work.

Tickets cost £25 each, with all the proceeds being donated to charity.

