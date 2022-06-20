Monday, 20 June 2022

Nautical wear

A NAUTICAL clothing shop is to open in Henley.

Quba & Co is moving into the former Montpelier Interiors shop in Bell Street, which closed in April after 18 months of trading.

The company was founded in Salcombe, Devon, in 1996 and now has 20 shops across Britain.

