Suspended parking bays cause confusion

A HENLEY town councillor has called for an end to the confusion over suspended parking pays near the town hall.

Will Hamilton says ambiguous signs put up on the town hall railings by Oxfordshire County Council and its contractor, Conduent Public Sector, meant residents who parked in the bays were given parking tickets.

He said: “The bays are suspended to allow NatWest to do some removal or building works and are the council and Conduent’s responsibility to manage.”

He said the signs were confusing with two sets of times and dates from May 25 to June 17 and were not clearly visible.

“The parking meter should also have been fitted with a cover and one should be provided immediately if the bays continued to be suspended,” said Councillor Hamilton.

“A number of residents are now complaining. Some, having been displaced by jubilee-related street closures, parked there and were ticketed.

“In my humble view, there would be grounds for them to appeal.”

Cllr Hamilton said he spotted the problem while carrying out a review of parking facilities and signage in the town centre.

A council spokesman said: “The council sometimes has to suspend parking bays to accommodate certain requirements.

“In this case the reason for the different dates was because two separate requests had been submitted.

“Legally we need to have signage in place at least five working days before a suspension starts and that is why there was an overlap with the signage.

“Any vehicle observed parked within the suspended bays will have a penalty charge notice issued to it.

“Anyone who receives a PCN still has the right to contest the notice and each case will be decided on its own merit.”

He said the only times that the machines were covered were during roadworks but the council would review this.