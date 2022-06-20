A SWARM of bees appeared outside St Mary’s Church in Henley on Tuesday. Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector, said: “It happens every year, always in the same corner. It’s at the point where the footpath runs past the church. I have no idea what causes it, this giant swarm just appears out of nowehere. My wife was in the church when it appeared and she called a local beekeeper. He removed them by putting the queen in a box and all the other bees followed.”