Monday, 27 June 2022

Singer’s farewell fundraiser

A SINGER raised £274 to send supplies to Ukraine with her farewell concert.

Margaret Fish, from Sonning Common, gave her last performance at All Saints’ Church in Peppard on Saturday evening and about 40 people attended.

Mrs Fish, a soprano who performs as Margaret Probyn, said: “We had a lot of fun and it seemed to go down really well – people seemed to enjoy themselves.

“People were even saying I should do another. I would do it again but I’ll just have to come up with a new name for it.

“I’m very happy about the outcome and the amount of money raised is really good considering the number of people who came.”

