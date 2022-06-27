Plot blaze

A BLAZE at the Watermans allotments in Henley on Wednesday is believed to have been caused by an unattended bonfire.

Wooden pallets, plants and a polytunnel were damaged in the incident, which happened at about 11.45am and was tackled by the Henley fire crew.

Crew manager Michael Clarke said: “People should not be having bonfires in this weather and they should not be left unattended.”