Plot blaze

Monday, 27 June 2022
A BLAZE at the Watermans allotments in Henley on Wednesday is believed to have been caused by an unattended bonfire.
Wooden pallets, plants and a polytunnel were damaged in the incident, which happened at about 11.45am and was tackled by the Henley fire crew.
Crew manager Michael Clarke said: “People should not be having bonfires in this weather and they should not be left unattended.”
27 June 2022
