RAF orchestra performs on Armed Forces Day for Poppy Appeal

A BAND of Royal Air Force musicians performed in Henley on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day.

The RAF Salon Orchestra, a seven-piece string and piano ensemble, performed a mix of old classics and modern pop music in Market Place.

Members of the Royal British Legion and volunteers ran stalls selling poppies, bracelets and lapel pins celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Volunteer Richard Pinches, who was dressed in Second World War uniform, parked his Forties camouflage jeep in the market place. The event, which was organised by the Royal British Legion Henley Community Poppy Appeal, raised almost £1,600.

Sgt Henry Eastburn-Pentreath, the orchestra leader, said: “It was fantastic to be in Henley for National Armed Forces Day.

“A huge thank-you to all those who showed their support on the day.”

The band’s performance ended before the intended 4pm finish due to the threat of the strong wind damaging the gazebos.

Sara Abey, Henley Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “The orchestra was amazing and I am so grateful that they gave up their time to help us in this way. Passers-by and visitors gave generously to what is an important cause — our service men and women have never been more in need of support.”

Lady Hall, the Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, who helped organise the event, said: “The Royal British Legion supports armed service personnel and their families all year round and not everyone realises that. I was happy to help spread the word.”

Many businesses around the town contributed towards the celebrations, with Honeys of Henley loaning gazebos and Gail’s Bakery providing refreshments for the musicians.