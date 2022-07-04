Picnic to celebrate twinning

A PICNIC was held to celebrate Henley being twinned with Bled in Slovenia.

The British Slovene Society organised the event at Gillotts Corner Field, off Greys Road.

This is the location of a Slovenian hayrack, known as a “kozolec”, which was donated to Henley by the British Slovene Society earlier this year.

Mayor Michelle Thomas, who was at the gathering of about 20 people, said: “It was a bit cold and wet but we all managed to have a lot of fun and exchange stories.

“I think twinning is not really on people’s radars at the moment but I think it is now more important than ever.”

Six former mayors were also there, including Pam Phillips and Elizabeth Hodgkin.

Traditional Slovenian food was served including a bean casserole and a sour cherry cake as well as home-grown strawberries and cherries provided by Councillor Thomas.

The Slovenian ambassador to the UK and the Mayor of Bled could not attend due to prior engagements.