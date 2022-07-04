So sorry, darling

ROBERT DAVIES appears to be in the doghouse after he pleaded with Henley councillors to help save a willow tree outside his home.

He told the town council’s planning committee that if the tree was removed as part of his neighbour’s plan to reinstate the riverbank passers-by would be able to see his wife getting undressed.

Mr Davies, who lives in Mill Lane with his Brazilian-born partner Priscila Filleti, added: “My wife looks pretty with her clothes on, less so without.”

His comment was reported in last week’s Henley Standard and was then shared countless times on social media with people speculating to the current health and wellbeing of Mr Davies.

This week, he said that his wife was “angry” at the remark, adding: “I understand that. It was a very poor use of humour and disrespectful to women.”