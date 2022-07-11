Rules for council allotment holders set to be updated

NEW rules are set to be brought in for allotment holders in Henley.

The town council has 250 plots at two sites, Greencroft in Matson Drive and Watermans, off Reading Road, which it rents out.

These vary in size between two and 10 poles each.

Now the council is updating the agreement that each plot holder has to abide by. The amendments include allowing weed suppressant coverings for a period not exceeding six months, unless used as a mulch to protect plants such as strawberries.

It must be of a standard material recognised horticulturally and the use of carpets, lino or underlay is not permitted.

Tenants must not plant trees without the written consent of the council.

Only fruit trees are permitted, which must be grafted on to dwarf rooting stock and must not exceed 2m in height or impinge upon neighbouring plots or pathways.

Constructions such as polytunnels and greenhouses require the written consent of the council and toughened or sheet glass is not permitted in greenhouses. Clear plastic is the preference.

Sheds are only permitted on the west and east boundaries of Watermans and the west, east and north boundaries at Greencroft and must be no more than 6ft by 4ft.

All water storage containers must have a suitable lid.

Children brought on to an allotments site should be accompanied and supervised by the tenant or responsible adult at all times.

The proposed changes were approved by the council’s recreation and amenities committee and will now go to the full council.