Load of bollard...

A DEBATE about a bollard being installed in New Street, Henley, to stop heavy goods vehicles from mounting the pavement prompted an interesting idea.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a meeting the bollard would be “clever” but refused to elaborate.

Campaigner Amanda Chumas suggested there could be a hidden camera inside the bollard to record drivers who hit it.

Cllr Gawrysiak denied this and Councillor Ken Arlett quipped: “You have been watching too much cricket.”