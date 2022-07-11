Monday, 11 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Load of bollard...

Load of bollard...

A DEBATE about a bollard being installed in New Street, Henley, to stop heavy goods vehicles from mounting the pavement prompted an interesting idea.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a meeting the bollard would be “clever” but refused to elaborate.

Campaigner Amanda Chumas suggested there could be a hidden camera inside the bollard to record drivers who hit it.

Cllr Gawrysiak denied this and Councillor Ken Arlett quipped: “You have been watching too much cricket.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33