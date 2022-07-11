Breakfasts and burgers at new station cafe

A NEW café has opened at Henley station.

Buddy’s, which specialises in breakfasts and burgers, is run by brothers Josh and Charlie Beech, who have taken over the former Tubbies Diner premises and refurbished it.

The pair moved to Henley from Devon, where they ran a sustainable fish and chip company.

The official launch for family and friends was held on Monday evening last week and about 70 people attended.

Josh, 27, who plays rugby for Henley Vikings, said: “It couldn’t have gone better.

“It just showed us what the place is like when music is playing and there’s laughter. It was amazing.”

The most popular items were the Buddy’s burger and the pork belly burger, which is cooked in cider honey and covered in an apricot and mustard glaze. The buns are specially made by Lawlor’s the bakers.

As well as cooked breakfasts, the café offers smashed avocado on sourdough and smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwiches.

Charlie is a classically trained chef who has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels.

Tubbies closed in July 2019 after 30 years when the previous owner Jason Probets did not renew his lease.