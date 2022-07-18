Dementia cafe

A DEMENTIA café for carers and families will be held at the Abbeycrest nursing home in Essex Way, Sonning Common, on Friday, August 5 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Tea, coffee and food will be provided by the home and representatives of Age UK and Dementia UK will be on hand to offer help and guidance.

The event is open to all and admission is free. It is held on the first Friday of every month.