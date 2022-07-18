Alan Hearn — April 18, 1932-June 28, 2022

ALAN HEARN, who recently died at home, aged 90, moved to Henley in 1966.

His father, a professional punting champion, came from a long line of Oxford taxi drivers. His mother was a Welsh girl from Wolvesnewton in Monmouthshire.

An only child, he was educated at the City of Oxford School for Boys where he excelled at languages and rugby.

One school report remarked on his rugby that he was “superb in defence though lacked penetration in attack”.

Alan’s national service involved a commission into the Intelligence Corps where he studied at the Joint School of Linguists at Cambridge University, qualifying as a civil service Russian interpreter during the Cold War.

In 1954 he married Angela, his childhood sweetheart, whom he had known since he was 13. He subsequently always referred to her as “my child bride”.

On leaving the army, Alan became a sales representative for the Rowntree’s confectionery company in the Welsh valleys.

A change of direction occurred in 1960 when he joined Ortho pharmaceuticals, a branch of the Johnson & Johnson empire.

Starting as a salesman of contraceptive products, he rose through the ranks to become marketing director.

After 17 years with the same company, he sought a fresh challenge in the pharmaceutical industry when he joined Syntex Pharmaceuticals in Maidenhead as marketing director.

His medical director at the time was Dr Miriam Stoppard.

Alan subsequently became managing director and then chairman before retiring from the industry at age 60 and becoming a managing and marketing consultant.

Before finally retiring from work aged 70, he was chairman of the Oxford School of Coaching and Mentoring.

Alan was a Francophile bon viveur, loving the language as much as the food and wine.

He was a long-time member of Henley Rugby Club and president of the Five Horseshoes Rugby Club, which specialised in overseas tours.

A genial host with a dry wit and gregarious by nature, he was often to be seen in local pubs with a mug of bitter in hand and a circle of friends or family enjoying his company.

Alan is survived by Angela, his wife of 68 years, five sons, 18

grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.