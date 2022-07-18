Cyclist hurt

A CYCLIST was injured in a hit and run collision with a vehicle in Henley.

The incident happened at on Fair Mile, close to the junction with the Assendons, at about 7pm on Monday.

The cyclist, who was travelling towards Bix, was treated by paramedics at the scene. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 43220305934.