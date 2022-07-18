My rewarding 19 years leading Chiltern Centre

THE chairman of trustees for the Chiltern Centre in Henley has stepped down after 19 years.

Paul Barrett, who helped set up the centre for disabled young adults, decided to leave his post at the age of 76.

His departure was officially announced at the charity’s annual meeting today (Friday).

He said: “My wife is older than me and we want to enjoy the freedom to go away and do things together.”

Mr Barrett said that although he would no longer be involved in the day-to-day running of the centre off Greys Road he would still be “in the background”.

In particular, he would continue to be “very much concerned” about the centre’s proposed move to new premises in order to meet demand for its services.

The centre provides respite care for people aged 16 to 30 with learning and physical disabilities and/or complex medical needs.

Mr Barrett became involved in the early Noughties when the then council-run facility was at risk of closure.

He had just moved to Henley with his wife Mary after spending 30 years in London working in the pharmaceutical industry with SmithKline Beecham, where he was director and vice-president for Africa and led trade missions in Africa. He took early retirement and wanted to be closer to his grandchildren in Emmer Green.

Mr Barrett had been helping his local church in driving people with learning disabilities to a clubhouse about once a month.

“I loved it,” he said. “When you’re in a high-pressure business environment doing something like that was therapeutic and I think I got more out of it than they did.”

Shortly after their move, Mrs Barrett noticed that the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society was looking for more drivers to take members to activities. Mr Barrett put himself forward and soon became a committee member and later chairman, a position he still holds.

In 2002, he learned that the Chiltern Resource Centre, as it was then known, was going to be closed by Oxfordshire County Council, which owned it. The centre was run by Barnardo’s as it mainly cared for children.

Mr Barrett helped launch a campaign to stop the closure because many Mencap members used the centre and would suffer if it shut.

More than 20,000 people signed a petition calling for the centre to be kept open, which sparked a public inquiry. However, the council refused to rethink and the centre closed at the end of that year.

Mr Barrett recalled: “Those of us who had campaigned were then left with a decision — we either shrugged our shoulders and went home, as it were, or we had to do something about it.”

The campaigners decided to restart the respite centre, renaming it the Chiltern Centre for

Disabled Children.

In July 2003, it was registered as a limited company and in December that year it became a charity as well.

The premises was still owned by the county council so the then Henley MP Boris Johnson acted as honest broker between the centre and council, initially to secure a rental agreement for a year.

Mr Barrett said: “Whatever you think of him now, he was actually a good constituency MP in my view.” The next step was to secure staff and Marion Lee, who had been deputy manager at the old centre, agreed to stay, along with many from her team.

Funding was then received from the Sobell Foundation, which was established by a Jewish family in 1977 to support charitable causes.

It had supported the old centre with £450,000 over three years and there was one year left.

Gaie Scouller, from Bix, who chaired the foundation at the time, agreed that if Mr Barrett and his team could get everything together, the £150,000 from the remainder of the grant would be theirs. She became a founding patron.

Henley Business School provided a graduate to create a business plan.

Mr Barrett said: “He helped us do all the numbers to get a convincing package to show the council that we were a serious concern and although we were a start-up, we had a fighting chance of making a go of it or at least paying the rent.”

The doors of the new Chiltern Centre opened for the first time in February 2004 and it offered day care. In the summer the centre won approval from the education watchdog Ofsted to also offer overnight, short-break care.

Those who had used the old centre went back right away, helping to fund the new one.

Mr Barrett said: “When we started it, we weren’t even sure it would last a year.

“We were very philosophical about it in the sense that we said even if it lasts six months, that’s six months of respite that the parents and carers of these children with learning disabilities and complex medical needs would get a break that they wouldn’t otherwise get. The problem was that apart from this centre the closest one was in Abingdon, which is quite a long way to go. In a taxi, if you don’t have a car, that would be quite costly.”

After surviving their first year, the centre trustees had a new focus to buy the building from the council.

Mr Barrett said that Mr Johnson was helpful in negotiating the price with the council.

In 2005, the trustees raised £350,000 to buy the centre, including a £100,000 mortgage loan from Heney Town Council.

The original building had been built as accommodation for staff at the Chilterns End Close car home, which was opposite.

It had just three bedrooms and only enough space to offer day care for six people, which was not enough to meet demand.

In 2010, the Social Enterprise Investment Fund approved a £269,000 grant for a new wing with two more bedrooms, a disability bathroom and some office space.

This extension was officially opened by TV presenter Phillip Schofield, who then lived in Fawley and had became a patron of the centre the year before. He has since stepped back.

However, at the same time, the centre was making a loss.

Mr Barrett described this as a “lowlight”, saying: “If you run any business, cash is king. If you’re running out of cash, you have to do something about it so we were forced to reduce the headcount and cut some services.”

With the support of the Henley Standard, the charity launched a fundraising appeal to help ensure the future of the “Chilterns”.

Mr Barrett said: “We raised £350,000 over two years and that saved our bacon.”

Keith Manning, who succeeded Mrs Lee as centre manager in 2014, revised the business plan, which helped the centre to do much

better financially. In January 2019, the centre had to have another rethink when Ofsted decided to no longer approve it as most of the child clients had grown up and it was predominantly caring for adults.

For seven consecutive years, the watchdog had given the centre an “outstanding” rating in its inspection reports.

But then it was deemed “inadequate” following an inspection as a safeguarding concern hadn’t been reported to the county’s external board. No one had been harmed but the correct procedure had not been

followed.

Mr Barrett said: “We found ourselves in a position where we were having more and more 16- to 25-year-olds coming.

“Initially, we had an inspector who turned a blind eye to that because he could see that we still had some children who were being served and he didn’t want to rock the boat but he left.

“The subsequent inspector said, ‘Look, you’re in breach of your licence and therefore we’re going to take it away unless you voluntarily surrender it’. That was a huge blow.”

The centre closed for a month that summer until it was licensed by the Care Quality Commission to care for people aged 16 and over.

Mr Manning resigned and was succeeded by his deputy Gareth Groves.

Mr Barrett said: “Gareth has done a fantastic job in switching the whole service from being focused on children to being focused on young adults and he deserves all praise.”

He also praised the three finance directors the charity has had and 44 trustees.

Mr Barrett said: “They have all made fantastic contributions to the place. Our staff have also been key. We have one lady, Sarah, who has been with us from the beginning. You need a very good cast to make an interesting play and we’ve been fortunate in the quality of people we’ve managed to attract.

“Another very important component is our patrons.”

He said a key supporter was the late Stella Haigh, who raised money to help pay off the charity’s £100,000 loan from the town council. Her son Alex, an opera singer from Fawley, has taken her place as patron.

Another patron was the late Jane Waites, of the Waites Foundation, who has been replaced by Christopher Laing, a philanthropist from Shiplake.

Lady Judy McAlpine, of Fawley Hill, is the other current patron.

Four new trustees are to join to advise on legal matters, safeguarding, employment and recruitment.

Mr Barrett said that grant-givers and community fundraising had been crucial in keeping the centre running.

Some of his most memorable fundraisers were the ice ball at Phyllis Court Club, which was organised by Schofield and raised almost £50,000.

There was also a 10-year anniversary dinner at Henley Business School and a memorable event organised by the Freemasons at Lady McAlpine’s home which raised £45,000.

Other fundraisers have been put on by developer Alan Pontin, of Mill Lane, Henley, and the Men’s Luncheon Club. The fundraising trustee for the centre is Nick Steel while other key figures include Jane Ainslie, who has helped raised millions through grants, Emma Lerche-Thomsen, who helps to increase the number of “friends” of the centre, and Harriet Barcella, who helped to organise adventure challenges such as a climb of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2019 and a trek across the desert in Jordan.

For the new facility, Crest Nicholson has offered land at its Highland Park development off Greys Road, but planning permission is required.

Mr Barrett said: “It’s amazing what people get up to. What it’s all about at the end of the day is the people with learning disabilities who like coming to the Chiltern Centre because it’s homely and they like being there.

“All the focus is very much on individuals and an individual plan for everyone who comes.

“It’s planned in advance what they’re going to do to try to enhance their quality of life and make them better at coping with life and being the person they could be.”