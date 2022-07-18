Monday, 18 July 2022

Rail workers to strike

WORKERS at Great Western Railway, which operates the Henley branch line, have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef at GWR and Southeastern Railway have backed industrial action, which threatens to cause disruption to passengers and commuters.

The outcome could lead to walkouts over the summer following strikes by the RMT union last month, which crippled rail servics across the country.

Aslef members at six other companies have also voted for strike action. No strike dates have yet been announced. Mike Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said strike action was “always the last resort” but that many members had not received a pay rise in three years.

Meanwhile, RMT members at train operators and Network Rail are to stage industrial action on July 27.

Union leaders made the announcement after rejecting a new offer from Network Rail which they described as “paltry”.

The company, which runs Britain’s rail infrastructure, offered a four per cent pay rise for 2022 followed by a possible four per cent next year if workers accepted changes in working conditions.

