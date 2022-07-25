Good night in the bedroom guaranteed with this Ayckbourn farce

THE plays of Alan Ayckbourn are crowd-pleasers, so it was no surprise to see a full house at the opening night of the Sinodun Players’ latest production.

Bedroom Farce charts the escapades of a very peculiar

evening with marital tiffs, misunderstandings, unexpected visitors, late phone calls and awkward

conversations.

Crisp and expert direction by Erica Harley draws out impeccable comic performances from all eight cast members.

Jay Aggett and Peter Smithson authentically portray the easy familiarity of mature couple, Delia and Ernest.

Aggett is a funny force of nature, a foil to querulous Smithson as he frets and fusses over house maintenance and other mundane matters. In another bedroom, we meet the comically tense Nick (Joel Webster) as he struggles with back pain we can almost feel ourselves.

Meanwhile, spirited wife Jan (Rebecca Lee) gets ready for a party, paying scant attention to her husband’s woeful complaints.

In a third bedroom, we witness preparation for the housewarming party of affable pair Kate (Natalie Davies) and Malcolm (Kevin Goodfellow). There’s a laugh-out-loud episode as Davies, with humorous light touch, struggles to get dressed under the sheets as party guests invade her bedroom with their coats while her lovable but clumsy husband does nothing to stop them.

Enter antagonistic Trevor (Huw Saunders) and highly-strung Susannah (Nikki Gibson), a walking marital tornado.

There’s great physical comedy as an argument between them descends into a wrestling match.

Spiky, garrulous Trevor spouts psychobabble, while kooky wife Susannah shares her life-affirming mantras.

Add the spark of old flame Jan and there are marital fireworks.

In a play featuring dinners, parties and bedtimes, there is plenty of dressing and undressing for the occasion. Full marks to costume designer Sue Forward for her evocation of clothes of the Seventies.

Congratulations also to the design team for meeting the challenge of a drama set entirely in three bedrooms.

Ayckbourn’s sparkling dialogue fully exploits the comic potential of small talk and the minutiae of everyday life from uncomfortable social exchanges, through leaking roofs and late-night snacks to the mystery of flat-pack furniture.

However, for all the ups and downs, there is warm reassurance that things will be all right.

Bedroom Farce makes for a brilliant evening out: well done to everyone involved.

Susan Creed