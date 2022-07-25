Beast on run by the river

HE’S proven highly elusive of late, but now Beastly Boris may actually finally make a public appearance — at Mill Meadows in Henley.

The mysterious beast is said to be about 8ft tall, bright pink and purple with one big eye, and he speaks “kazoo”. Eagle-eyed explorers might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of him next Friday, at the Kenton Summer Roadshow’s Catch That Beast!.

The family show, created by Bucket Club and produced by House Theatre, part of Farnham Maltings, is written and directed by Nel Crouch.

Nel says: “The show is a meeting of the Royal Society of Beastologists, who are on the hunt for Beastly Boris. They’re going to recruit all of the audience as members and they have award badges for achievements — every member gets a ‘showing up’ badge. The most valuable badge of all is the Big Badge of Bravery. There’s only one of them and only one person gets to wear it, so there’s a bit of competition.”

Catch That Beast! follows three beastologists as they try to track down the creature. They are Jessy (Georgia Jackson), Hillary (Dominic Rye) and Leslie (Ellie Showering). Nel says: “They’re amazing, they play instruments and there’s a lot of live music in the show and lots of beautiful singing.”

• The Kenton Summer Roadshow — Catch That Beast! is at Mill Meadows, Henley, RG9 1BF on Friday, July 29 at 2pm; the site will open at 1pm for picnics. Running time approximately 60 minutes, suitable for ages five to 11. Tickets cost £10 adults, £7 under-16s. For more information and to buy tickets, contact the Kenton Theatre box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk