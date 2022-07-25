Help still needed

A WOMAN from Henley who set up an online hub to support refugees from Ukraine has warned of the need for long-term support for them.

Gemma Birch launched the website Mother Sister Daughter in March to support refugees and the people hosting them with visa applications.

Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme people offered to host refugees for six months and Ms Birch says attention must now turn to providing long-term accommodation and employment to help them become self-sufficient.

“Some have been here for three months already so we have to think about what happens if people cannot continue to host them. I do not know how much the Government has thought about the infrastructure and what happens after six months.

“There is no social housing in Henley and the cost of rental is very high. People are still doing wonderful things to support them but the reality is they might have to move out of the area which means uprooting them again.”

For more information visit www.mothersisterdaughter.org.uk