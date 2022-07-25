Taxi driver banned for illegal work

A TAXI driver has been banned from driving and ordered to pay almost £3,000 after plying for trade illegally during last year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Sharafat Anayat, 39, of Woodstock Close, Maidenhead, was found guilty of illegally picking up passengers outside of the district where he is licensed.

He was also driving without the required insurance, failing to wear his council-issued driver’s badge and of obstructing council officers in the course of their duties.

At Oxford Magistrates’ Court, the district judge heard how on August 13, 2021, council officers spotted Anayat’s car parked on double yellow lines in Thames Side with his taxi roof light on, which means it is available for hire.

But Anayat’s car was licensed by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and so cannot pick up within another district without a prior booking.

A council officer asked Anayat if he could take him to an address in Slough and he replied saying he could do the journey immediately for £50 and opened the door to allow the officer entry.

The licensing officers then introduced themselves and asked to see Anayat’s badge, which was not being worn. Then, under the guise of retrieving his badge from the vehicle, Anayat drove off.

The judge agreed that Anayat’s actions were a serious offence which could put public safety at risk. He was disqualified from driving for three months and ordered to pay a £900 fine, £2,000 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.