Monday, 25 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Power cut hits homes

Power cut hits homes

RESIDENTS and businesses were without power twice in three days.

The first outage was on Thursday last week at 7.09am and affected almost 1,783 properties as well as traffic lights in the town centre.

Power was restored about 20 minutes later as engineers for SSEN switched them to alternative parts of the network while engineers investigated the cause of the fault.

The second power cut happened at about 2.45pm on Saturday with the same number of customers affected.

The majority of them had their power restored within about 10 minutes but a “handful of customers” went without for seven hours and were switched back on at 9.44pm.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33