Monday, 25 July 2022

Too new, my old China

FORMER Wheeler Dealers mechanic Edd China came unstuck while filming at last weekend’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival.

He was attempting to film videos for his YouTube channel, the Workshop Diaries, but he had two cameras break down in the heat on Saturday.

China later told our reporter that he had entered a boat for the first time after an earlier attempt didn’t work out because the vessel wasn’t old enough.

He said: “We came before with a boat but it was too modern so we had to skulk in the shadows. We brought with us this time a 1958 clinker boat called Hafren with a little Stuart Turner engine made here in Henley.”

