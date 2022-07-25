Monday, 25 July 2022

Sending right message

AMANDA STEWART, of Checkendon, sent me this picture of her (right) and friend Rosie Doncaster at the Thames Traditional Boat Festival on Saturday night.

She said: “We had a truly balmy and fun time aided by amazing food at the Crooked Billet. Later, we had to dance the night away and so didn’t get the chance to thank Paul Clerehugh personally. Hopefully this photo taken by our respective ‘other halves’ will convey the right message.”

