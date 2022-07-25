Museum has ‘no intention’ of scrapping town gallery

TRUSTEES of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley say it remains committed to showcasing the history of the town.

Earlier this month the museum revealed it is to close in early October for at least six months for its roof to be replaced. The £1million project is part of a plan to save the loss-making venue in Mill Meadows from financial ruin.

The museum, a charity, is currently running at an unsustainable deficit. As part of a wider restructure plan aimed at helping to balance the books its education building would be rented out as offices.

The announcement sparked concern at the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group as the education building also houses the Henley Gallery, a display of the town’s history.

Chairman Michael Redley said the group welcomed efforts to find a sustainable future for the museum but he feared the absence of any mention of its important local history collection showed the town’s relationship with the museum was not being given enough priority.

He said: “It seems from the recent announcement that the active provision of a museum for the town, which was part of the original concept behind the River & Rowing Museum, is not being factored into the recovery planning in any meaningful way and may even be being jettisoned altogether.

“The display of Henley’s history, which has not changed in essence since the museum was created nearly 30 years ago, is housed in the Henley Gallery, in an isolated position across the bridge away from the main museum. It is housed above what was described as the ‘former education block’, which apparently is to be converted to commercial uses.”

The group has written to trustees asking them to clarify the museum’s attitude to its local responsibilities.

Mr Redley said: “Whatever wider ambitions the trustees of the museum may have, the town’s gallery is of importance locally as the only existing museum for the town’s history. Other local towns have their own museums with regularly refreshed displays on their town’s history. For Henley there is only the Henley Gallery.

“The museum’s collection includes many objects, papers and photographs given to the museum in good faith by people of the town and its surroundings in the belief that the museum would be a focal point for local history.”

In response to the concerns voiced by the group, the museum said it had written to Mr Redley confirming its intention to retain the town element of its offering and stressing its desire to strengthen relationships within Henley as one of the pillars of its charitable duties.

Howard Jacobs, the River & Rowing Museum’s vice-chairman of trustees, said: “I can confirm that the trustees have no intention of jettisoning the town element, for want of a better expression, of the museum, currently represented by the Henley Gallery.

“The town element is an integral part of the trustees’ thinking as they decide how best to reinvigorate the museum; incorporating the town element into the main galleries certainly appeals.

“Definitive decisions have yet to be taken; the work on the museum now getting under way is very much a process and not an event.”