‘Banned’ photograph on display

AN ex-pupil of Henley Grammar School put together an exhibition in its honour.

Lea Andrews, 63, who grew up in Sonning Common, set up a display of his photography in the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place from Thursday to Sunday last week to show to his former schoolmates.

He got hold of a whole-school photograph taken in 1974 which was banned from being bought or put up in the school due to some students covering their faces with hair or looking away from the camera.

Mr Andrews, who is a former primary school teacher and lives in London, was fascinated by the picture.

He said: “I developed an interest in group photographs as it’s all about memory and who we used to know and making connections between the people. In our school one, it’s almost like a performance these kids were doing.

“I hated school but I loved it at the same time. It had lovely grounds and there are good memories but I still felt up against the powers and rebellion — like the individuals in the photo.”

In the exhibition, he labels the photo “this has not been”. The idea came from a quote from Roland Barthes, a French literary theorist, who referred to photos as “this has been”. He thought the contrast with the banned image worked well.

Mr Andrews, who is in the photo, said he was going through a “left-wing phase” at the time and displayed a red handkerchief in his top pocket. He said: “The trouble was the camera was using black and white film. Rebel without a clue?”

He also made a video to be projected on to a white screen hanging from the ceiling, showing the photo in different ways, focusing on the hands and faces, colour and light.

Mr Andrews, who studied at the Slade School of Fine Art, said that looking at the photo made him reminisce about his younger days and see what is important.

He said: “I can look at it and make so many connections. We’re here for such a short amount of time and as you get older you realise what the important things are.”