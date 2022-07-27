Howell is Rishi fan

JOHN HOWELL has backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister.

The Henley MP announced he was supporting the former Chancellor of the Exchequer over current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Twitter on Tuesday.

Mr Howell wrote: “I am convinced that Rishi is the right person to lead the Conservative Party into the next election. He is thoroughly competent, decent, and hard working, he is exactly what the country needs.

“Rishi has the experience and the skills to do so and he will be receiving my full support.”

Mr Howell did not publicly declare his support for any of the candidates vying to become his party’s next leader but has done so now that MPs whittled them down to two.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are now appealing to Conservative party members over the next six weeks before they cast their vote and the final result being announced on September 5.

Two weeks ago, Mr Howell told the Henley Standard that it had become “impossible” for the Boris Johnson to continue as Prime Minister following a record number of resignations.

Mr Howell said that while Mrs Johnson recorded some “very good achievements” as Prime Minister, he had “questionable attitudes” towards taxation.