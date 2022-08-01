Give yourself vitamin boost while sun shines and also when it isn’t

AS it’s been very sunny recently, this week I’m writing about the substance known as “the sunshine vitamin” — Vitamin D.

The profile of vitamin D has been raised of late in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. There are a few reasons for this but foremost among them is that many of us have been spending more time indoors over the last two years and so our exposure to sunlight has been even lower than usual.

In the UK, our sunlight exposure isn’t very good, even at the best of times, so it should come as no surprise that a vitamin that relies upon UV light for its synthesis in the skin is not at adequate levels for 20 per cent of UK adults.

Technically speaking a vitamin is meant to be something that is gained purely through diet — in other words, something that the body cannot produce on its own. Vitamin D is an interesting exception as it can be produced from within as well as being obtained from the diet, something that they hadn’t quite grasped in the early 20th century when it was fourth in line to be given its alphabetical title.

Why is vitamin D important? Primarily, it performs a vital role in the absorption of calcium from the intestines. As we all know, calcium is important not just for our bones but also for our muscles and teeth as well. If our calcium levels are low in the blood, the body starts to harvest the calcium stored in the bones which, although maintaining adequate blood calcium levels, reduces the strength and density of bones. If this occurs in a growing child it can lead to bowing and malformation of the bones, a condition known as rickets, and in an adult can cause a weakening of the bones causing a condition known as osteomalacia which can be painful or a reduction in bone mineral density which is more commonly known as osteoporosis.

The way our bodies get their fix of vitamin D is something of a design flaw. While vitamin D deficiency isn’t so much of a problem for people living in sunnier climes, it has been a problem in northern Europe for time immemorial due to the lower levels of UV radiation available, something we have not really evolved to remedy since migrating up from equatorial regions.

Fortunately, the fact that it is available from our diets means our ancestors have always been able to top up. Fish and whale blubber in particular have high levels of dietary vitamin D. Still, conditions such as rickets have also been a problem, particularly in pre-agricultural populations. Domestication of chickens helped a bit as eggs are also a good source.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, as factories began to billow out smoke, urban populations experienced a spike in bone conditions as a result of the lack of sun exposure alongside what was undoubtedly not an ideal diet.

Rickets was first described in around 1632 and some postulate it was named after the Anglo-Saxon word for twisting — wrikken. It wasn’t until the early 1900s that scientists began to prove a connection between this condition and light.

Various experiments in North America were claimed to have cured the condition through exposure to sunlight and arclights. Around the same time, others were working on the link to diet. A man called Sir Edward Mellanby inflicted rickets on Beagles by feeding them oatmeal and then cured them by giving them cod liver oil. Building on that, other scientists managed to ascertain that the positive effect of the oil, rich in vitamin A, remained even after removing the vitamin A element. Eventually, another substance now known as vitamin D was isolated.

In the 20th century, the complicated pathway through which vitamin D is synthesised in the body was mapped out. It occurs in humans and other animals as cholecalciferol and in plants and fungi as ergocalciferol (vitamins D3 and D2 respectively and chemically very similar). It is produced in the body at the end of a long pathway that starts with a precursor molecule being activated by UV radiation in the skin. From here, further links in the chain are synthesized in the liver and then the kidneys until they finally end up with the finished article.

The fact that many of us are deficient in vitamin D does highlight how inefficient our bodies can sometimes be. Although we can get a lot of it from foods such as oily fish, red meat, liver, eggs and fortified cereals (unlike other countries, our cows’ milk in the UK is not fortified with vitamin D) we also have the luxury of supplements in tablet form. The government advice is that everyone should take a daily vitamin D supplement over autumn and winter months and for babies and infants up to the age of four (unless on more than 500ml per day of infant formula) it should be given all year round.

Those with darker skin or who cover their skin when outside are at higher risk as their absorption of UV light is reduced so they should also be thinking about taking it all the time.

When people ask me whether they should be taking any supplements, this tends to be the only one I recommend as being evidentially useful. It is also something we need as a regular supply owing to the fact that we don’t have the function to store vitamin D as we do with other useful substances.

The dosing of vitamin D can sometimes be a bit confusing as it can either be in the form of micrograms (sometimes shown as μg or mcg) or in international units (IU). One microgram is one thousandth of a milligram and is the equivalent of 40 IU.

The recommendation is to take 10 μg a day which is 400 IU. Some people like to take more than this but should avoid going above 100 μg (4,000 IU). For children between one and 10 years the maximum is 50 μg (2,000 IU) and for babies it is 25 μg (1,000 IU). There is some suggestion that vitamin D deficiency has links to various diseases besides rickets and that it can increase mortality in older age.

It has received a bit more coverage in the media over the last year or so due to the belief in some quarters that it can be effective in protecting against covid although no robust evidence is yet available to suggest this is definitely the case.

There are some studies that point towards the need for adequate vitamin D in pregnancy to reduce risks of pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes and it is also thought to be important to have adequate levels when trying to conceive.

Above all, whether these added benefits are true or not, we know for sure its importance in bone and muscle health and so it’s worth keeping your levels up.

Only one in six adults report taking a daily supplement so there is room for improvement. This does not mean everyone needs to rush to their GP surgery now to get a blood test for vitamin D — it doesn’t add too much.

Just assume it needs a bit of topping up and, throughout those cloudy winter months especially, make sure you add it to your daily regime.