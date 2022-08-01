Monday, 01 August 2022

Tribute to crash victim

THE family and friends of a man who was killed in a suspected hit and run crash held a gathering in Henley to mark a year since his death.

Kam Hulait, from Henley, was found dead in Wyfold Lane, Peppard Common, on July 11 last year.

He was best known for sitting on the wall outside the “top shops” at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way while chatting to people.

His brother Jazz Hulait organised the gathering outside the shops, where there is a plaque in his memory.   

