Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hospital total

AN accountancy firm in Henley has donated £115 to Townlands Memorial Hospital.

Kench and Co raised the money by holding dress down Fridays in their offices on Station Road, with staff invited to donate to charity.

Managing director Simon Thomas said: “Townlands is a hugely worthwhile cause which supplies much needed amenities to outpatients.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33