Hospital total

Monday, 01 August 2022
AN accountancy firm in Henley has donated £115 to Townlands Memorial Hospital.
Kench and Co raised the money by holding dress down Fridays in their offices on Station Road, with staff invited to donate to charity.
Managing director Simon Thomas said: “Townlands is a hugely worthwhile cause which supplies much needed amenities to outpatients.”
01 August 2022
