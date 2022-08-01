Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Parking fines

A TOTAL of 129 fixed penalty notices was issued in Henley town centre last month.

This was down from 354 in May. In both months, parking in a restricted street was the main infringement, with 199 notices issued in May and 64 in June.

Oxfordshire County Council took over civil parking enforcement from Thames Valley Police in November 2021 and fines vary from £50 to £70.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33