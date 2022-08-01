Parking fines

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
A TOTAL of 129 fixed penalty notices was issued in Henley town centre last month.
This was down from 354 in May. In both months, parking in a restricted street was the main infringement, with 199 notices issued in May and 64 in June.
Oxfordshire County Council took over civil parking enforcement from Thames Valley Police in November 2021 and fines vary from £50 to £70.
01 August 2022
More News:
Tennis breaks down barriers with free family fun day
ABOUT 85 people took part in a free event at ... [more]
Recreation ground opened in time for school holidays
THE Memorial Park recreation ground in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say