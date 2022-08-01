No return for brewery

A MICROBREWERY in Henley will not be returning after it closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brakspear initially shut down the operation at the Bull on Bell Street pub in March 2020.

Following the economic impact of the pandemic, and the retirement of head brewer Malcolm Mayo, the company decided not to restart production.

When The Bull on Bell Street was refurbished in March this year, the brewing kit was removed and sold to make way for the pub’s kitchen.

The microbrewery was set up in 2013 to brew limited quantities of Brakspear Special after Brakspear stopped brewing their own beer in 2002.

It would also be used to make celebratory beers, such as a blend of British and American hops to mark the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Marketing manager Emma Sweet said: “If we had set up again following the pandemic, every brew would have cost us money.

“It is very sad to see it go, but we definitely had some fun while it was running. It has all come to a neat close.

“The microbrewery had never been about money. It was always just about brewing nice beers.”