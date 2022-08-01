‘Mermaids’ chased by swan on challenge

A SWIMMING group from Henley was attacked and chased by a swan while swimming in the Thames.

Laura Reineke, Joan Fennelly and Susan Barry of the Henley Mermaids were swimming in a stretch of the river to the west of Oxford when they encountered an adult male swan guarding five cygnets.

The group attempted to swim around but were soon fending off attacks as the swan became aggressive.

After being chased for around 20 minutes over 300 metres, the group escaped by climbing on to the riverbank.

Mrs Reineke, who lives in Damer Gardens, said: “It was really vicious. I think they sometimes get protective, but we had never had any bother before.

“It just kept coming. It was attacking and flapping at us. We had to scramble up the muddy banks just to get away. We were all a little shaken up afterwards. Luckily our tow flaps protected us from any harm. I will definitely be a bit warier from now on.”

The group was swimming as part of their Thames Challenge, where they are swimming from the source of the river to Henley.

They are doing it in sections, using Tuesday evenings to swim nearby stretches and Saturdays for ones further away.

On Tuesday, they swam a 6km stretch from Caversham to Sonning.

Joan Fennelly, a member of the mermaids, said: “We’re doing really well. We’ve got a lot of the big stretches done and are now definitely moving into the final parts. I’m really confident we will get it done this summer.

“The weather makes a massive difference. We did a beautiful swim on Tuesday from Caversham to Sonning where the sky was bright pink. That was one of my favourite stretches so far.

“I have definitely found it a lot different from our previous swims. It is a pretty amazing feeling to swim beneath bridges that you normally drive over.

“It was all Fiona Print’s hare-brained idea. But I was saying to her the other day that it was the best hare-brained idea we’ve ever had.”

They now just have 25 miles left of their journey, with sections still to swim near Oxford and towards Abingdon. The group is saving the Henley stretch of the river until last.