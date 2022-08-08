Henley Rugby Club link up with Championship winners

HENLEY Rugby Club have signed a partnership agreement with last season’s Championship winners Ealing Trailfinders.

As part of the agreement the West London club will loan players to Henley to help with their improvement.

Simon Sinclair, chief operating officer for the women’s programme at Ealing, said: “It’s a great opportunity to help players develop to the level we know they can reach.

“Many players come out of university looking for the right next step, and we can help with them that by letting them play at an appropriate level.

“I think our partnership with the Henley Hawks bears fruit for the both of us. I am delighted about the official signing of the partnership, and I expect they are too.”

Meanwhile a delighted Henley Hawks’ director of rugby, Nigel Dudding, said: “I am really excited for the future of our partnership with Ealing Trailfinders.

“We have had a great relationship over the last five years, and this just makes it official. They operate as a conduit for many players that go on to play for us, and I couldn’t be more pleased

that we have secured our relationship.”

Henley Hawks kick off their new National Division 2 East season on September 3 when they entertain Bury St Edmunds.