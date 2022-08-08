Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Grumpy Germans

WHEN a Henley Standard reporter spoke to people in Henley market place about England’s victory at the Euros final, most were full of praise for the Lionesses.

However, a family on holiday from Munich were unhappy about the result of Sunday’s game at Wembley in which the hosts beat Germany 2-1.

“I have been trying to avoid talking about it all week,” said the father. “We picked the wrong week to come to England.”

His wife added: “All I will say is not pleased.”

The man’s mother was more gracious, saying: “I thought England played a really good game.”

But she added: “I think Germany should have had a penalty, though. The referee was unfair.”

