Grumpy Germans

Tuesday, 09 August 2022
WHEN a Henley Standard reporter spoke to people in Henley market place about England’s victory at the Euros final, most were full of praise for the Lionesses.
However, a family on holiday from Munich were unhappy about the result of Sunday’s game at Wembley in which the hosts beat Germany 2-1.
“I have been trying to avoid talking about it all week,” said the father. “We picked the wrong week to come to England.”
His wife added: “All I will say is not pleased.”
The man’s mother was more gracious, saying: “I thought England played a really good game.”
But she added: “I think Germany should have had a penalty, though. The referee was unfair.”
08 August 2022
