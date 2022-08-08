Charity raffle

Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection
GORING is hoping to retain the best small town ... [more]
Tuesday, 09 August 2022
THE Relais Henley marked its first anniversary by raising money for charity.
The former Red Lion Hotel held a raffle and sold £500 worth of tickets to guests with the money going to Nomad, the Henley youth and community project.
08 August 2022
More News:
Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection
GORING is hoping to retain the best small town ... [more]
Councillors to visit garden earmarked for four homes
A DECISION on plans for four new homes in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say