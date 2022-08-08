New showroom opens at builders merchant

A NEW kitchen and bathroom showroom has opened at a Henley builders merchants.

The showroom at Jewson in Reading Road is designed to be “very Henley” with bespoke builds available. The main show kitchen has example cabinets in British racing green and Oxford blue.

Eddy Gray, 32, business development manager, said: “We tried to design this around Henley itself. A lot of kitchens we have been putting in are in this style so we thought to make it feel part of the local community we would use it.” Lead designer Eszter Orban said: “I have a few interesting projects. One is matt jet black and fingerprint-proof.

“I also have a pink one with black handles, which looks lovely, but not everyone is that brave.”