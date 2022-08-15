Care home enters gardening competition

A CARE home in Henley has entered a national gardening competition.

Henley Manor in Mill Lane is one of 18 homes owned by Hallmark to take part.

Judges visited the home to admire the Japanese, Mediterranean and English-themed areas of its garden.

Gardens will be judged on criteria such as visual impact, vegetable patches and herb gardens as well as for their gardening clubs which involve residents in planting or planning.

Ellie Faramarzian, general manager at Henley Manor, said: “We work extremely hard to ensure our gardens are looking fabulous all year round and our green-fingered residents love getting involved too.”

The winners of the gold, silver and bronze awards will be announced later this month.