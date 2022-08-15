Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Trains halted

ALL trains along the Henley branch line have been cancelled tomorrow (Saturday) due to a rail strike.

No trains will be running from the stations in Henley, Shiplake and Wargrave as part of strike action by train drivers.

Great Western Railway, which operates the branch line, has had to close the majority of its network because of the action being taken by the ASLEF union.

Workers are walking out in protest about pay, jobs and terms.

15 August 2022

