Twinning garden party

A GARDEN party was held to celebrate Henley’s links with its twin towns in France and Germany.

About 40 members of the Henley Falaise Leichlingen Twinning Association met at the home of chairman Patrick Fleming in Berkshire Road.

He said: “We have had joint summer and autumn parties for about 15 years. It’s about connecting. With covid we had two years where people barely connected all. Our older members have been more cautious, so it is really good they have been able to meet up.

“We were also particularly pleased to see the new secretary of the French association who came with her husband and three children.”

In October, a group from Leichlingen will visit Henley for a delayed 40th anniversary celebration.