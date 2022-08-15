Man who helped stage 1985 Live Aid concerts dies

THE man who helped stage the Live Aid concerts in the Eighties has died, aged 69.

Peter Burness-Smith, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, had suffered from heart trouble over the years and had been diagnosed with untreatable liver cancer.

He worked as an art publisher and talent co-ordinator in the music industry and in 1985 he helped Bob Geldof and Midge Ure organise the two simultaneous Live Aid concerts to raise money for the victims of the Ethiopia famine the previous year.

One took place at Wembley Stadium in London and the other in Philadelphia.

The concerts had an estimated global TV audience of 1.9 billion, across 150 nations, and raised £150 million. More recently, Mr Burness-Smith led a long-running campaign to create a museum dedicated to George Orwell at a disused chapel at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.

The Animal Farm author had lived in Henley and Shiplake and Mr Burness-Smith later suggested that the venue could also be a visitor centre to chronicle what life was like locally in the early 1900s. But the idea never came to fruition and Henley Town Council, which owns the building, converted it into a columbarium instead.

Mr Burness-Smith is survived by wife Carole and son Oli.

His funeral took place at the Henley National Burial Ground yesterday (Thursday). A full obituary will be published in the Henley Standard later.