Surgeries well rated by patients

DOCTORS’ surgeries in the Henley area perform better than the national average, according to patients.

In an annual survey by NHS England, residents ranked practices on aspects of their day-to-day running.

At least 79 per cent of the patients of 11 surgeries in the Henley area rated their overall experience as “good”.

At the Hart Surgery in York Road, Henley, 83 per cent of patients had a “good” experience overall, compared to a local average of 75 per cent and a national average of 72 per cent.

Sixty-nine per cent described making an appointment as good (59 per cent/56 per cent) and 94 per cent felt their needs were met (93 per/91 per cent).

At the Bell Surgery next door, 96 per cent of patients had a good experience overall, 76 per cent were happy with the booking system and ninety-nine per cent felt their needs were met.

The remaining surgeries fared as follows:

Sonning Common Health Centre in Wood Lane: Good experience — 82 per cent; good booking process — 70 per cent; needs met — 89 per cent.

Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane: Good experience — 92 per cent; good booking process — 95 per cent; needs met — 94 per cent.

Mill Stream Surgery, Mill Stream, Benson: Good experience — 94 per cent; good booking process — 77 per cent; needs met — 96 per cent.

The Chiltern Surgery, Hill Road, Watlington: Good experience — 87 per cent; good booking process — 77 per cent; needs met — 94 per cent.

Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice, Red Cross Road, Goring, and Wayside Green, Woodcote: Good experience — 86 per cent; good booking process — 64 per cent; needs met — 92 per cent.

Wargrave Practice, Victoria Road: Good experience — 82 per cent; good booking process — 90 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 60 per cent; needs met — 97 per cent.

Balmore Park Surgery, Hemdean Road, Caversham: Good experience — 94 per cent; good booking process — 80 per cent; needs met — 99 per cent.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road: Good experience — 79 per cent; good booking process — 63 per cent; needs met — 93 per cent.

No results were provided for the Hambleden Surgery.

Patients also surveyed other areas, including the helpfulness of receptionists.