Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Cases fall

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to fall.

The total for last week was 133 compared with 241 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 44.8 per cent.

The infection rate fell from 167.6 per 100,000 of the population to 102.2.

Cases in Henley rose from 19 to 20. Totals in other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 8; Nettlebed and Watlington 4; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 3; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 10; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 8; Emmer Green 8; Caversham Heights 21; Wargrave and Twyford 5.

15 August 2022

