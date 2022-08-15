Perfect place to produce English sparkling wine

IN autumn artists like to sit in the shade and paint the landscape of Hundred Hills as the fruit from the 84,000 grapevines is harvested.

Fiona and Stephen Duckett chose this spot near Pishill in the Stonor Valley in 2012 after visiting more than 100 sites in the South-East in search of the perfect location to create English sparkling wines.

Untouched since the 16th century and surrounded by ancient woodland, where the chalk ran 160m deep, this natural amphitheatre became the setting for their 42-acre vineyard.

The couple, who met as students at Oxford University, kept quiet for almost a decade until their first crystalline wine, Preamble 2016, was released in December 2020.

Mr Duckett, who spent years working for software and internet companies, said: “This is a very special spot. We are almost as far you can be from the sea in England and that means it’s not damp during harvest.

“When we found this land we thought, ‘This is serious and is something we can really do’.

“We have proved that making wine was possible. It was never just a dream, it was a very serious commercial venture from very early on.”

His wife, who used to work in pharmaceuticals, said: “The vineyard already looks like it has always been here and it has settled into the landscape so well. We are very proud of it.

“Every year we get painters who like to sit in the woodland and paint the landscape — that’s how beautiful it is.”

The vineyard, which rises to 180m, has been planted with 10 different parcels of clones of pinot noir and chardonnay. It is managed by Enrico Cassinelli, who is originally from Italy. He oversees the pruning and harvesting, which are both done by hand for quality

reasons.

Mr Duckett said: “When we met Enrico, it was love at first sight on both sides. He arrived here with a backpack and with this untouched piece of land, it was not going to be easy.

“We planted it all by hand in May 2014 and we had people from across Europe helping.

“So many people from Henley watched us as it was happening. Now we have people coming to buy the wine and they remember it all and what it looked like before.”

Wine experts predict that, due to global warming, the Stonor Valley could become England’s answer to Champagne. In addition to the warmer temperatures, the perfectly dry chalk soil of the valley was found to be almost indistinguishable from France’s Côte des Blancs.

The chalk is particularly thick, meaning that the vines need to work hard to establish themselves and direct their energies into fruit production rather than growth.

The nature of the valley also allows cold air to flow down the slopes and away from the vines, which mitigates the risk of frost.

This special microclimate means the amount of rainfall and sunshine is almost identical to those seen in Champagne 40 years ago.

Despite this, people were sceptical about sparkling wines being produced in Oxfordshire when the Ducketts came up with their vision.

“We had people laughing at the idea when we started but we knew scientifically it was going to work,” said Mr Duckett.

“We are at the same temperature as Champagne was in the Seventies and the soils are identical to those in Champagne.

“To recreate those beautiful flavours you need to be able to keep the grapes on the vines for a long time because that is what gives them the taste. We keep them on the vines for 100 days and it’s difficult to do that in most of Europe but you can do it if you have the perfect location like this.”

Starting from scratch meant the Ducketts were able to be innovative, merging traditional and modern methods.

Mr Duckett said: “If we had wanted to do this in Champagne, there would have been so many rules and processes to follow because it is something that has been done there for centuries.

“We had nothing of that here so we could do what we wanted to produce the best wine.

“We also wanted to be at the forefront in terms of sustainability and if you build something from scratch it is easier to do that. It is very hard to do if, for example, you have a very old building or work with older machines.”

Last year, Hundred Hills became the first vineyard in England to actively use low orbit satellite data collection to monitor soil, nutrients and vine health.

It uses drone imagery, satellite data and machine learning algorithms to monitor microclimates in the vineyard, which means being able to detect early warning signs of disease, nutrient deficiencies and carbon sequestration in the soil.

The Ducketts’ viticultural methods include hand-hoeing and straw cover to minimise mechanical weed control and the planting of cover crops to help fix nutrients and promote insect life.

Soil compression is kept to an absolute minimum while surveys and earthworm counts are carried out every season to monitor soil health.

Hundred Hills’ oak-framed winery houses two four-tonne Coquard presses from France, more than 20 stainless steel fermentation tanks and six 2,200-litre traditional French oak casks.

Rupert Crick, who is the hospitality manager at Hundred Hills, said: “For our blanc du blanc we produce about 3,000 bottles a year, which is not a lot, but we know it will age fantastically — it is fantastic now but will be even better in 10 years.

“We make it every year and the parcel has never been affected by frost. It has been very popular with wine experts and with people that want something fresh as it has that mineral style that comes from the chalk soil.

“Our rosé has a very English take, bright and pink, which reminds us of wild strawberries.”

Mr Duckett, who studied engineering, economics and management at Oxford, grew up on a farm in Somerset and has always been interested in the wine industry.

He said: “The internet industry was a fantastic place to be but after I turned 40, I started to realise it was a young person’s business.

“Fiona and I are not really the retiring types and we were thinking about a second career and wanted to do something close to the land. We knew great grapes are produced by the right climate so we did our research and started to make plans. If you want to do something like this you need someone who has done it before and we were lucky to find the right people.

“We have had nothing but support as so many people wanted to help and be part of the story. But with a project like this, it doesn’t feel real until you produce the wine and we launched our first bottles in 2020 so it is all still new for us.”

Mrs Duckett, who studied French and Russian and linguistics at Oxford, said: “We both worked with our minds in our previous careers so it is lovely to do something so practical.

“We love the feeling that people think of these wines as theirs and as the wines that Henley is able to

produce.” The couple have four children, Amy, 25, Pippa, 23, Lauren, 21, and William, 19. Amy, who works with her parents at the vineyard, said: “It never feels like work when you are with your family and at the same time you learn so much from them.

“When you are working on the same goal you have a special connection and I love that.”