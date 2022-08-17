Teenagers leave rubbish strewn across meadows

RUBBISH was left strewn across riverside grassland in Henley by a large group of teenagers.

Disposable barbecue trays, uncooked meat, bottles of alcohol, crisp packets and a large empty cylinder of nitrous oxide were among the waste left on the parched land at Fawley Meadows, off Marlow Road.

There was also a pile of twigs on the ground which had been set alight and lots of broken glass.

The waste was cleared up by a visiting couple and a dog walker who were appalled by the scene and alerted Henley Royal Regatta, which owns the land.

Boaters Graham and his wife Ruth Welch, from Wargrave, were walking back to their boat moored at the meadows on Thursday night last week when they saw more than 100 boys and girls aged 14 to 16 and their debris scattered on the ground.

Mr Welch said: “I was furious. It’s such a lovely spot and it’s just such a shame that the youth of today haven’t been taught to take their litter home.

“I challenged a couple of them who were leaving and they just said the litter wasn’t theirs. They didn’t care when I said someone was going to have to clean up after them.

“Grass debris is a real threat to dogs and children and, of course, in these very hot temperatures is a high risk of fire.”

The couple spent about an hour the next day clearing up the mess and putting it in bags and were helped by Rosemary Duckett, who lives in Marlow Road.

Mr Welch said two people in high viz vests arrived to investigate on behalf of the regatta and he directed them to the bags for disposal.

“They told me that unfortunately it is a regular occurrence,” said Mr Welch. “At least they listened to my complaint and did something about it. We cleared it up because we were scared about dogs and children stepping on the glass and of the fire risk.”

He added that there was only one bin in Marlow Road off the footpath leading to the meadows which was overflowing with rubbish around it, so even if the young people had wanted to get rid of their rubbish, they couldn’t have done so there.

“But I think the main message here is that if any parents knows that their children were going to a gathering at Fawley Meadows, maybe they should be having a word with them about responsible behaviour,” said Mr Welch. “We love it there and we were enjoying ourselves but this incident was a real shame.”

Mrs Duckett said: “It is nice to see so many people enjoying the hot weather by the river but if you bring full bottles then please take the empties away so people after you can also enjoy the space.

“Maybe Henley Royal Regatta could provide bins as it does charge for mooring.”

Daniel Grist, secretary and chief executive of Henley Royal Regatta, said: “We have been made aware of the recent gatherings on Fawley Meadows which have resulted in litter and debris being left behind on our land. In response we will be redoubling our land maintenance efforts and will ensure that the area is monitored more regularly.

“The public footpath is enjoyed by many people of all ages and it is imperative that we work together to ensure that it can continue to be a safe and enjoyable space for all. We therefore urge visitors to be respectful, to pick up after themselves and to leave the space as they found it.

“Henley Royal Regatta takes the process of responsibly dealing with waste very seriously.

“We understand now more than ever the importance of looking after our environment and encourage others to do the same.”