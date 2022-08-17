Oh, we do like to stay at home during a heatwave...

FAMILIES have been enjoying the sunshine in Henley, writes Ellis Tubb.

With temperatures reaching the mid-30s last week, many people stayed indoors to keep cool while others ventured out well-prepared for the heat.

Chris Johnston and his children Lucas, eight, and Lily, six, from Peppard Common, visited the Henley skate park in Greys Road, at noon on Thursday and found it empty apart from them.

Lily said: “We made sure we brought lots of water bottles with us. I have a water spray gun to keep cool. We have put a pool in the shade in our garden at home — it’s freezing!”

Trudy Christmas 50, from Cheltenham, had come to Henley with her daughters Hannah, 21, and Sophie, 19, to visit her father Michael, 86, and played at the miniature adventure golf course in Mill Meadows.

She said the heat was “tough” but the game was “lots of fun”.

“We have been trying to stay in the shade,” she said. “We had lunch at Phyllis Court Club, which was lovely.”

Lucy Shah, 36, from Sonning Common, was buying ice creams at the Scoop Room in Duke Street for herself and her children.

She said they had been tailoring their family outings to how hot it was, adding: “It has been fine. You just have to think outside of the box.”

Kandice Adley, 40, of Greys Road, said she loved the sunshine but her son James Marshall, 12, found the heat “too much”. “He got a paddle board for his birthday last year, so we have been using that a lot,” she said. “We are lucky enough to have friends who live on the river, so we store it there and can use it whenever we want.”

Ms Adley suggested that a lido would be useful addition to the town, especially for children.

Marisa Jaymes, 27, who works at the Scoop Room, said: “During the heatwave in July our freezer died but everything has been fine since.

“The heat has been constant, which means that business has been good but we have been selling out quickly.

“The staff can wear whatever they want at work and we’ve been making sure that they keep hydrated throughout their shifts. We have a fan on which keeps us cool.”

Nicole Bak, who was working at Henley Piazza in Mill Meadows on Friday, said: “It has been busy but we have been dealing with the demand well. We have employed new staff so that others can have a day of.

“Our main ice cream machine did overheat. It went from -18 to 5 degrees but it was back up and running within 10 minutes.”

Jane Tutill, who runs the Willow Basket in Friday Street, said the heatwave had been good for business, especially as she also sells ice cream.

“The hot weather draws people in,” she said. “The sustained weather has made a huge difference — it has been wonderful and busy.

“All of our 36 ice cream flavours have been kept in stock. You just need to make sure you keep on top of things and order flavours in when necessary.”