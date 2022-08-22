No meating place...

Pub takeover
A PUB in Sonning Common is set to re-open next ... [more]
Monday, 22 August 2022
HENLEY’S first vegan “fiesta” will take place tomorrow so the town council asked people what they thought of the idea on Facebook.
Emma Hawes Taylor was excited, saying: “There are so little vegan options in Henley so more of this kind of thing and eco events would be great. Maybe a plant sale?”
However, Colin Gallick responded: “Carnivore fiesta... for the other 98 per cent.”
A GROUP of women in Sonning Common created a post ... [more]
