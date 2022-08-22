Apology to mother left stranded by RAC

A WOMAN and her son were stranded overnight at a service station after their car broke down on a motorway.

Caroline Jacobs was driving back home to Henley on Thursday last week after a camping trip to Wales when she broke down on the M4 near Bridgend.

Shortly after the warning lights of her Peugeot came on, she became stuck when the car couldn’t make it to the nearest slip road, so she called the police.

Officers arrived and helped her off the hard shoulder.

Mrs Jacobs called the RAC, of which she is a member, at about 12.30pm and was told that while help was on its way, it was “extremely busy”. At 9pm, a pick-up truck from an approved partner garage of the RAC turned up.

Mrs Jacobs’s husband Kevin, who had been receiving updates via text message, said the driver was only prepared to take them to the next service station.

Later, another low-loader arrived to pick up the pair and their car but could only take them to a service station on the other side of the Severn Bridge.

Mr Jacobs said: “By that time it was 2.45am and she received a call to say they wouldn’t be able to recover the vehicle and would pay for a taxi to get them home instead.”

The taxi arrived at 5.30am and they got home after 7am.

Mr Jacobs said: “We were due to go away on a family break this Wednesday. The car is not back yet, it’s somewhere between Wales and here.”

The RAC has apologised. In a statement, it said: “While we usually fix most members there and then, on this occasion a recovery was the only option.

“Unfortunately, long recoveries are currently very challenging due to regulations limiting how long drivers can drive for and a shortage of drivers.

“We are really sorry Caroline and her son didn’t experience our normal high level of service.”