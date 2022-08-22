Stuntman jailed for attack on girlfriend

A STUNTMAN who impersonated the Queen has been jailed for attacking his girlfriend.

Gary Connery, 53, of Greys Road, Henley, pushed his former partner Tanya Brass down the stairs at the home in Satwell they shared on October 24, 2020.

It came after they argued over who would “turn off the lights and shut the gate”, Oxford Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Ms Brass suffered a “shattered” shoulder and a cut above her eye.

Connery was jailed for 18 months after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm following a trial last month. Sentencing, Judge Nigel Daly said: “It is clear that you had an argument late at night.

“You’d both been drinking and it is clear that you lost your temper.

“However she was behaving, she did not deserve to be thrown downstairs.

“Throwing somebody down the stairs, as I am quite satisfied you did, can result in extremely serious injuries. In this case it

resulted in injuries which were serious.”

The judge said that he had read Connery’s probation report and it was “abundantly clear” that he had shown “absolutely no remorse” and did not seem to accept any fault.

Judge Daly also imposed a restraining order on the stuntman preventing him from contacting his victim indefinitely.

Sarah O’Kane, mitigating, said that at the time of the incident, both parties were under the influence of

alcohol.

Connery had not previous convictions and his friends spoke highly of his character she said.

Connery jumped out of a plane dressed as the Queen during the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony and also became known as the Bird Man of Henley after becoming the first person to jump out of an aeroplane without a parachute.

Ms O’Kane said his conviction has affected his work, adding: “The phone isn’t ringing the way it once was.”

She said a restraining order might also affect his work and that a recent voluntary phone call between the former couple had suggested there was no need for one.

At the trial, prosecutor Jonathan Stone read out a statement from the victim saying she and her young daughter had been affected an “enormous” amount both at the time of the attack and since.

She suffered an upper humorous fracture, for which she needed an operation, and may need more surgery.

She moved to her parents’ house after leaving hospital as she felt “unsafe” returning to her previous home and became financially dependent on them.

She said she and her daughter were suffering mentally, which had caused her to lose jobs.

She had become reliant of pain relief for the headaches she suffered and the pain on a scar above her eye.

Judge Daly said Ms Brass had been medication for bipolar personality disorder, which made her feel vulnerable and that there was no one to help her.

During the trial, Connery claimed that she had taken a swing at him on the staircase of their home and tripped, causing her to fall down the stairs.

But he later admitted the police that he had told his stricken partner: “Instant karma”.

Ms Brass said he had taken her phone and hung up when she tried to call for an ambulance, which the prosecution claimed was an attempt to cover up what had happened.

Connery will have the opportunity to be released for the second half of his custody sentence.

Dc Sean Campbell, of the Thames Valley Police domestic abuse investigation unit, said: “I am pleased the court has handed down a custodial sentence as a result of Connery’s unacceptable actions.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate domestic-related abuse of any sort, especially against women and girls, and we will always seek to bring offenders to justice.

“I hope that during his time in prison, Connery will reflect on his actions and take any offer of rehabilitation so that he does not re-offend upon his release.

“I would like to praise the victim for her courage in reporting this incident and for her patience while we investigated and brought Connery to justice.

“I hope the court result offers her some closure and that she can move on with her life.”