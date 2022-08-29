Swan: calm down

Teenager’s sentence delayed
Monday, 29 August 2022
A SWAN stopped traffic as it waddled along Thames Side in Henley on Wednesday.
Drivers slowly made their way around it but one woman who was behind a van and could not see the bird, beeped her horn, causing passers-by to tell her: “There’s a swan, love, calm down.”
A man in a red polo T-shirt eventually walked into the road and stood behind the swan to guide back into the river.
29 August 2022
